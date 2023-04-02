Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

