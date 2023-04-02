Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.