The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,603 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.