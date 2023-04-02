Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

