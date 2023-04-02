The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

