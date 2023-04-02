CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $208,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

