Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $462.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

