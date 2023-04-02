Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

