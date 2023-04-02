Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 368 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.
W.W. Grainger Stock Performance
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
