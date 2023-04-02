Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $96.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

