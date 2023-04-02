Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $126.55 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.