Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.