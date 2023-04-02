CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,233 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

