Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.