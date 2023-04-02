Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 2,937 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

