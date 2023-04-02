iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 513,231 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 397,486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 275,499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.93 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

