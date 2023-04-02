Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $386.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.57 and its 200 day moving average is $332.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

