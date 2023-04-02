Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.6 %

WHR opened at $132.02 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.