Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,566 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

CI stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.89 and its 200-day moving average is $302.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

