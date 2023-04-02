Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

