IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $198.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.10. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

