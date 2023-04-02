Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average is $392.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

