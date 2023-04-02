SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $205,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,445,000 after buying an additional 349,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XOP opened at $127.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $170.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.