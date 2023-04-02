RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,213 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.