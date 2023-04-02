Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 326 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

