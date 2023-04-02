Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

