iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

