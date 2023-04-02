iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.