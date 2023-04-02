1,897 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.18. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.
CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.
CDW Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
