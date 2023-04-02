1,897 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.18. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

