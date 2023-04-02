Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

