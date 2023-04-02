Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJUL. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:BJUL opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.