Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.
INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
