Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 190,077.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $38,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $137.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.