National Bank of Canada FI Sells 20,857 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $49,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.