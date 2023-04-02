National Bank of Canada FI Buys 25,598 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.27% of Lamb Weston worth $34,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

