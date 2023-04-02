Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,150 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Workday worth $38,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $206.54 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

