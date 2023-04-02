National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $48,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

