Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $197,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

