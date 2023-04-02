National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,606,754 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,883,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606,754 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $54,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

