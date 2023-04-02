Rockland Trust Co. Sells 269 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.
Sysco Stock Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
