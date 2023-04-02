Rockland Trust Co. Sells 269 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.