Rockland Trust Co. Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $385.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.64 and a 200-day moving average of $338.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

