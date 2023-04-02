Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

