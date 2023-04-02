Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $814,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $395.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

