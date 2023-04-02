Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $22.91 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

