Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

