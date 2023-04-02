Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.