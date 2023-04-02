Forum Financial Management LP Sells 58 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $315.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

