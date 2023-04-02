Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 451 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.