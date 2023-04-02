Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

