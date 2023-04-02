Forum Financial Management LP Has $557,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock opened at $848.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $823.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

